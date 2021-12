Whether you’re checking out your next door neighbor's display or making the trek out to Bethel Woods Christmas lights, there are plenty of dazzling Hudson Valley Christmas lights displays to see this year. With everything our society has been through over the last 2 years, one thing is for sure this winter: We’re all in need of a little Christmas magic. Luckily, Christmas-light displays are an easy and exciting way to get into the holiday spirit, especially in the New York area. Here’s where you can see the best Christmas lights in Rockland County and nearby.

10 DAYS AGO