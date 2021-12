Directed by Marc Shaffer and framed with interviews by film historians, photographers, and actor Gary Oldman, Exposing Muybridge is a fascinating look at a figure best-known to film historians as the father of the motion picture. Told largely in chronological order, it unfolds as we learn how Muybridge took on his multiple personas. He sets out to make a name for himself in photography, from landscapes to early motion pictures, in a life that would take him around the United States, Europe, and South America. Along the way he adopted various characters, changing his name from the given Edward James Muggeridge to fit whichever situation he found himself in over the course of his 74 years on this earth.

