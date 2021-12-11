‘SEAL Team’: How The Show Sets Up Attack Situation for Dita the K9

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 this weekend on Paramount+? If you’re looking for the show today on the streaming service, we’re happy to help!. The first thing we should do here is be the bearer of bad news: After all, there is no installment on the air tonight! As for the reason why, that has every little bit to do with the fact that we’re on a midseason break. Rest assured that there will be more of David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast this season, but you’re going to be waiting for a few weeks. Paramount+ already confirmed that the series will be returning on Sunday, January 2. There is no promo or synopsis out there for it yet, but our hope is that this will change at some point between now and when we get around to Christmas Day.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO