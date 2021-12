Benedictine closed out a thrilling 35-28 victory over Carver-Columbus to take home the program’s third all-time state championship and first since 2016. The Cadets scored with a 4-yard Justin Thomas touchdown run on their 13-play opening drive and continued finding big plays to answer Carver’s explosive offense. After both teams went three-and-out, Carver found the endzone with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Devin Riles to Cameron Hudson on a crucial 4th-and-8 call to cut the deficit to 7-6. Minutes later, Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner connected with Thomas on a 61-yard strike to grow the lead to 14-6, but Carver’s Jaiden Credle evened it back up with a 59-yard touchdown run to make it 14-14 heading into the second half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO