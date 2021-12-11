There’s a New King on the Throne in ‘Billions’ Season 6 Trailer

TNT has dropped the first trailer for Snowpiercer Season 3, which provides fans with a glimpse at Archie Panjabi’s new character Asha. Set to return Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, Snowpiercer will follow Layton, Ruth and more as they seek out New Eden to save themselves from a warming Earth. At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO