ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

There’s a New King on the Throne in ‘Billions’ Season 6 Trailer

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for the sixth season of Billions just dropped, and the filthy rich are in trouble. Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Prince (Corey Stroll) have gone from allies to enemies, with the business magnate’s betrayal of the Attorney General shaping as the core plotline. You’ll also love:....

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

George R. R. Martin started to "worry" about Game of Thrones after season 5, new book reveals

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin was worried about the HBO show after season 5, a new book reveals. "George loves Dan [Weiss] and Dave [Benioff, showrunners], but after season 5 he did start to worry about the path they were [going down] because George knows where the story goes," Martin's representative, Paul Haas, is quoted in James Andrew Miller's Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, as reported by Winter is Coming. "He started saying, 'You're not following my template.' The first 5 seasons stuck to George's roadmap. Then they went off George's roadmap."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Costabile
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Brian Koppelman
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor spoilers: First trailer Clayton Echard’s season!

Last night ABC unveiled their first look at Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor — oh, and confirmed that he’s the new lead at the same time. This isn’t any shock, as the news has been out there for a good while now. Do we still have a lot of...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Peacemaker’ Trailer, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Premiere Date, ‘1883’ Trailer, ‘Hilda and the Mountain King’ Trailer, ‘Lego Masters’ Renewed, The CW Orders ‘March’, and More!

Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max January 13. The Suicide Squad spinoff series will follow Peacemaker after the cliffhanger set up in the film. The trailer is out now. Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on VH1 January 7. A video where all of the new queens competing for the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 was released.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

New Trailer Arrives For HBO Max’s Peacemaker

HBO Max has released another new trailer for the upcoming series Peacemaker, which will arrive on January 13. The first three episodes of the season will debut at the same time, while the remaining five will debut each Thursday. The series was written by James Gunn, who directed five of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Discovery Releases Trailer for New Season of BattleBots

The fan-favorite competition series that sees ruthless robots fighting each other to the death is set to return, with BattleBots getting an all-new season starting in January. This season will see 60 teams all competing against one another to come out on top as the best builders, putting their creations to the test in the BattleBox, until only one champion emerges. In honor of the announcement of a new season of the series, Discovery has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below. The new season of BattleBots premieres on the Discovery Channel on January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axe Capital#Southern Cross#Triple M Breakfa
People

Real Housewives of Miami's Long-Awaited Fourth Season Teased in New Drama-Filled Trailer

The ladies of Miami are back — and so is their drama!. Fans last saw The Real Housewives of Miami make waves in 2013 after it concluded its three-season run on Bravo. Now, the beloved series is heading to Peacock with returning Housewives Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein starring alongside newcomers Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin. Fellow OGs Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton and newbie Kiki Barth will appear as friends of the Housewives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Snowpiercer’: Archie Panjabi’s Asha Enters The Scene In Season 3 Trailer

TNT has dropped the first trailer for Snowpiercer Season 3, which provides fans with a glimpse at Archie Panjabi’s new character Asha. Set to return Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, Snowpiercer will follow Layton, Ruth and more as they seek out New Eden to save themselves from a warming Earth. At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Fun New Trailer For IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 15 Delivers a Banquette of Humiliation

The debut of Season 15 of the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming up quick and today we’ve got a new trailer to share with you that offers more of a tease of the zany ridiculousness that we can expect from the series and the gang as they head off to Ireland. As Dennis says in the trailer, this series is sure to deliver a “banquet of humiliation.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Shaman King Readies for Part 2's Netflix Release With New Trailer

Shaman King is readying for Part 2 of its run with Netflix with the release of a new trailer! The rebooted anime for Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series has been running in Japan on a weekly basis since its debut earlier this Spring, but didn't make its way to Netflix for worldwide territories until later in the Summer. As a result, while the original anime run is currently far beyond its halfway point, fans outside of Japan have been eagerly anticipating the next batch of episodes beyond the first cour we got this Summer.
COMICS
heyuguys.com

Astonishing new trailer drops for Netflix’s ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the spin-off mini-series ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story.’. Showman or con man? The shocking truth behind Doc Antle’s eccentric, animal-loving facade finally emerges in these three episodes chronicling his lifelong abuses of power. A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TNT’s “Snowpiercer” Third Season Trailer

TNT has premiered the poster and trailer for the upcoming third season of their “Snowpiercer” TV series which returns on January 24th on the network. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, and Mickey Sumner star in the series which has already been renewed for a fourth season and is continuing to grow its audience and maintain strong ratings.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy