Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback and Heisman Trophy Finalist, Kenny Pickett joins Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show. They talk about his experiences as a football fan during his youth, with Kenny proclaiming himself and Eagles fan and Donovan McNabb supporter. They address his fake slide and the strong likelihood that there will be a rule change as a result. He says he still hasn’t decided whether he will play in the Peach Bowl but doesn’t hesitate to say he’d vote for himself to win the Heisman if given the chance.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO