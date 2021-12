A lot has happened in 2021, not the least of which has been the continued shift to remote work. Now that we’re well into the second year of the pandemic, working remotely has become commonplace, even in the legal profession. In fact, according to the results of MyCase’s “Legal Industry Report 2021: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic,” more than half of the legal professionals surveyed (53%) reported that their firms would allow lawyers and law firm staff to work remotely full-time once their offices fully reopened. And nearly three-quarters (70%) shared that their firms would allow attorneys and staff to work remotely part-time once reopened. (Note: I am the legal technology evangelist for MyCase.)

