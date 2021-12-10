ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week news podcast

By Myles Cochrane
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Coast State Senator Mike McGuire is set to propose replacing a state cannabis tax with one that helps small farmers, our Auditor-Controller says she welcomes a state investigation, a review of the cannabis drama “Freeland,” a long-anticipated Eureka murder arrest, a county employee tasked with promoting the COVID...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week podcast

A rendering of a proposed fish farm replacing the unsightly Samoa pulp mill looks like Google headquarters or something, the locally-shot and RottenTomatoes-fresh cannabis drama ‘Freeland” is now streaming, Arcata ‘Councilmember Brett Watson is back after rehab, environmental groups are battling a proposed SoHum cannabis project, local export Kyle Crane collaborates with Peter Morén from Peter Bjorn and John, a local kid does us proud at the Christmas tree lighting in D.C., local rapper Attribute collaborates with a Grammy-winning member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Jeff Goldblum’s locally-shot Disney+ episode is out, racial and threatening behavior toward an HSU student on the Waterfront Trail in Eureka causes concern, progress regarding season four of the locally-set Netflix drama “Virgin River,” a potential new forest for the Karuk Tribe, crime, the economy, news values, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HSU Campus Store Opens in Eureka Dec. 10

The Humboldt State University Campus Store will open its Eureka location on Friday, Dec. 10, serving the community, visitors, and students of all ages. The Campus Store, Eureka will be located at 218 F Street in the Ritz Building. This site is in addition to The Campus Store on the Arcata Plaza, which is expected to open in the spring.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rio Dell Gets Its Christmas on…Right Down to the Bridge

Rio Dell has the lights on and the Christmas spirit singing this year. According to Jim Brickley, “[The] Chamber, with the help of. the Rio Dell V.F.D. and volunteers, completed the lighting of the Rio. Dell-Scotia Bridge [Friday]. This plan has been in the works for over a. year,...
RIO DELL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy