New and Notable Tracks: Dec. 9

By DJcity Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAYLE – abcdefu – Colin Jay Remix. The British producer creates a club-ready version of GAYLE’s viral...

Punknews.org

Check out the new track by David Heatley!

Today, we are getting sophisticated as we debut the new track by David Heatley!. You might better know Heatley as one of the regular cartoonists for a little publication called The New Yorker… maybe you've heard of it? But, what you might not know, is that Heatley has been kicking out the jams with bands since the early '90s Shimmy Disc days with his band Velvet Cactus Society.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Blxst Is All “About You” On His New Track

29-year-old Blxst has worked on many collabs this year with the likes of Blueface, Snoop Dogg, Shordie Shordie, Jayson Cash, Bino Rideaux, YG, Mozzy, and Russ, and now he’s giving his fans a taste of his solo work with his latest single, a romantic track called “About You.”. “I need...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Essy Shares New Track “Dancefloor”

Nashville alt pop singer/songwriter Essy has been delivering a steady stream of new releases over the pandemic, sharing her first EP, Second Thoughts last year, and returning with her sophomore EP, Cry for Me earlier this year. Pulling from her EDM background and her love for insistent pop melody, she has been carving her own space in the world of synth pop, crafting songs that are as addictive as they are introspective. She’s back now with her latest track, “Dancefloor.”
THEATER & DANCE
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Dec. 7

Liz Cooper’s angsty punk anthem, mazie’s nostalgic sound, Chloe Lilac’s dreaminess, Jetta’s philosophical outlook, KROY’s manic energy and Dana Williams’ retro R&B make up our favorite songs of the week. Chloe Lilac, “Sick” — This biting new single appears on Chloe Lilac’s debut mixtape, when i feel better. Lilac compares...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Tyondai Braxton shares new tracks, “Dia”/”Phonolydian”

Tyondai Braxton has shared his first new music in five years. The musician and composer has shared two new tracks, “Dia”/”Phonolydian” via Nonesuch. The two tracks are complementary pieces, heavy on synths and electronic percussive pulses, recorded in Braxton’s home in Bearsville, New York. They’re the beginning of what will be a series of new music Braxton intends to release over the coming year. Hear “Dia” and “Phonolydian” below.
MUSIC
djcity.com

DJcity’s Holiday Tracks 2021

Christmas season has arrived! DJcity’s Remix Director Sir Marcus has put together a list of holiday tracks for your festive DJ sets. The collection includes exclusive bootlegs, edits, originals, and remixes from DJcity’s in-house production team. Download the tracks below. DJcity Exclusives:. 1. Acraze ft. Cherish – Do...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

JMSEY Shares New Track “InstaHam”

Some may recognize LA-based singer/songwriter JMSEY from his time in Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, but in recent years he’s also broken off into a solo career. He released his debut EP Moments in 2019 and followed with a string of new singles this year. He shared “Sunny Days” and “Style” earlier this year, and most recently he’s shared his latest single, “InstaHam,” out now.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Delivers "Little Havana" Ft. Willie Falcon & The-Dream

We're right around the corner from receiving Richer Than I've Ever Been, and to amplify the hype surrounding the record, Rick Ross drops off yet another single. The celebrated rapper has had a successful, longstanding career in the industry that helped him expand his brand into other markets. It's a regular occurrence for Rozay to boast about the finer things in life on his albums, but with a title like Richer Than I've Ever Been, you can expect even more.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Producer / songwriter Samryebread shines on new track “Softie”

As Samryebread, producer / engineer about-town Sam Rosen channels their own visionary sound for fans of shoegaze and all genres of electronic music. Last week, Samreybread released a new single, “Softie,” to encouraging blog reviews in the UK and a warm reception from leaders in the music community here in Philly.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Kim Gordon Shares New Track, 'Grass Jeans'

All proceeds from sales of the song during December will benefit the abortion nonprofit Fund Texas Choice. Kim Gordon has unveiled a new song, 'Grass Jeans'. The track, which you can listen to above, has been released in support of Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit that pays for Texans' travel to abortion clinics, with all proceeds from the song in December benefitting the charity. The track was recorded by Gordon, alongside her touring band lineup of Sterling Laws, Sarah Register and Camilla Charlesworth, and marks the first new music from her since 2019's No Home Record LP.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

There’s a New Hymie’s Basement Track

Looking back on the early 2000s, it can be hard to differentiate all the projects Yoni Wolf was involved in before WHY? took off: cLOUDDEAD, Object Beings, Reaching Quiet, Greenthink. Hymie’s Basement—the project he formed with Andrew Broder, who was releasing music as Fog at the time, and who went on to form The Cloak Ox and collaborate with Bon Iver, Armand Hammer, Denzel Curry, and others—stands out if only due to the fact that you can still easily track down the sole LP the duo dropped, their lo-fi self-titled debut from 2003, which you can find on Lex Records’ Bandcamp. If you’ve spent any time listening to Yoni’s Wandering Wolf podcast you’d know that he’s been toying with the idea of cleaning up and re-releasing some of these projects, but for now, unexpectedly, there’s a new Hymie’s track for the first time in nearly two decades.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Jordan Klassen releases new track, “Carried Away”

Acclaimed songwriter Jordan Klassen is following up his recent single, “Milk And Honey”, with another new track, “Carried Away”. “wanted to explore the many dynamics of what it looks like to jump into something with both feet. Sometimes it can look really bad. Dark paths of the mind leading to mental illness, toxic religiosity, isolation, distraction and addiction. But getting carried away with something can be really beautiful as well. Devoting oneself to a greater cause, falling in love, feasting. Maybe this is the heart of wisdom; knowing when to indulge and knowing when to abstain.”
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Gets New Statue In His Hometown Of Queens As MC Lyte, Royce Da 5'9, Grandmaster Caz & More Show Love

Queens, NY – James Todd Smith — better known as LL COOL J — has evolved from a skinny little kid from Queens to a voracious MC at Def Jam Recordings to a brute force in all areas of entertainment. A talented actor, he made his first film appearance in the 1985 Hip Hop classic Krush Groove along future legends Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC, Russell Simmons, Rick Rubin, percussionist Sheila E., The Fat Boys, Beastie Boys and many others.
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC

