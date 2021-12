New York City FC have their first MLS Cup in franchise history as they defeated the Portland Timbers in their home via a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Founded in 2013, NYCFC got an early goal from Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos who capitalized off some clumsy goalkeeping in wet conditions from Portland keeper Steve Clark. Felipe Mora scored the equalizer at the death as no one was able to find the breakthrough goal in the 30 minutes of extra time. NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson was the hero in this one as he made two clutch saves to secure a 4-2 shootout win to clinch the title.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO