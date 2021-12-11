ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate McRae Gives A Galactical Performance At The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By Kiyonna Anthony
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Tate McRae took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform a few of her fan favorite hits including "Stupid" and "friends don't look at friends that way". Bethenny Frankel and Nicky Hilton-Rothschild introduced the 18-year old star, saying:

"She got her start as a dancer for one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Justin Bieber. Now she's in the spotlight."
Photo: Getty Images North America

Before performing "FDLAFTW", McRae shared with the crowd:

"So I made all my songs in my bedroom. And this is a very personal one called Friends dont look at friends that way."

The star followed the sultry track with a performance of "You Broke Me First", telling fans:

"I'm so grateful for every single one of you. This is a very special song to me. So please sing along if you know it."

The 2021 Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One kicked off on November 30th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and is making stops in cities across the country in cities including Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta, before wrapping up Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19th.

Jingle Ball, the season's biggest annual music event, also included performances by some of the year's biggest artists including Ed Sheeran , Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers . Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

#Atlanta#Boston#Iheartradio Jingle Ball#Fdlaftw#Thecw#Jingle Ball Tour#Capital One#The Jonas Brothers
