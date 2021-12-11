559730_6_.jpg

Limiting U.S. Crude Exports Would Be a Holiday Gift to Foreign Nations. Global energy markets face a delicate rebalancing act as the world navigates around Covid variants, inflation, and a patchwork of quarantine policies. As economic activity rebounds, demand for oil and gasoline has outpaced available supply, putting upward pressure on gasoline and energy bills. What’s needed is more supply – and policies that bring reliable, American-made energy to consumers. Instead, in recent weeks, we have seen a series of short-sighted moves that could further exacerbate supply shortages and add to the challenges we face.
