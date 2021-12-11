559730_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop Methane Emissions Now to Power the Regenerative Future. Here’s a simple truth: the world uses natural...

Kilgore News Herald

Limiting U.S. Crude Exports Would Be a Holiday Gift to Foreign Nations. Global energy markets face a delicate rebalancing act as the world navigates around Covid variants, inflation, and a patchwork of quarantine policies. As economic activity rebounds, demand for oil and gasoline has outpaced available supply, putting upward pressure on gasoline and energy bills. What’s needed is more supply – and policies that bring reliable, American-made energy to consumers. Instead, in recent weeks, we have seen a series of short-sighted moves that could further exacerbate supply shortages and add to the challenges we face.
BUSINESS
Victoria Advocate

The Unfolding Tragedy In Turkey Underscores Preeminence of Currency Policy. In the 1950s the top federal tax rate on individual earners in the U.S. exceeded 90%. The number is eye-catching to say the least, but it’s also a bit misleading.
CleanTechnica

Home Battery Storage: The (Solar) Rich Get Richer

Everyone is talking about the vanishing gap between household incomes and the affordability of rooftop solar, and that’s a good thing. Throw a home battery energy storage system into the mix, though, and the gap reappears. Now add the virtual power plant model, and the gap could turn into a yawning chasm of benefits, with none accruing to households that could use the most help with their energy bills. That’s not just a social equity issue. If rapid decarbonization is the game, the name is making both rooftop solar and home energy storage accessible for more households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Victoria Advocate

Science communicators once again had their hands full in 2021. Between two and three million research articles were published this year, announcing discoveries from the microscopic to the cosmic and from the (relatively) mundane to the controversial. The gigantic elephant in the room – COVID-19 – also continued to hang around, killing millions while dishonest actors manufactured misinformation galore.
SCIENCE
Kilgore News Herald

Pennsylvania & the Importance of Government-Funded Venture Capital. In 1983, northeastern Pennsylvania confronted serious financial challenges. The regional economy, largely dependent on heavy manufacturing after the anthracite coal industry collapsed in the 1950s, had significantly declined; companies and jobs were offshoring due to cheaper foreign competition. Pennsylvanians faced double-digit unemployment.
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

State Utilities Commission Proposal Reduces Solar Rooftop Incentives For California Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — If you’re thinking of going solar, better act quickly; the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision Monday to reduce incentives for rooftop solar systems. The proposal is not yet set in stone, with a final vote is set for late January. As KPIX 5 discovered, there are powerful interests on both sides of the divisive issue. READ: California Public Utilities Solar Panel Proposed Decision Utilities argue solar customers are getting too sweet of a deal at the expense of non-solar customers. The solar industry warns reducing incentives could kill rooftop solar and undercut the goal of 100%...
Motley Fool

This Elite 7.2%-Yielding Dividend Is Heading Higher Once Again in 2022

The company sees more growth ahead, fueled by its secured expansion project backlog. Enbridge is increasingly investing in infrastructure to support the energy transition to lower carbon fuel sources, enhancing its long-term sustainability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
KPBS

California's solar marketplace could see some major changes soon

“Come on in,” said Ricardo Castillo as he lifted the latch on his front yard gate. The door swung open and revealed a long, narrow frontyard crowded with plants. “My City Heights courtyard cottage,” Castillo said. “Got my tangerines. My avocados go in here. Apple, trying to get some avocados going in here.”
Victoria Advocate

Importance of testing hay

County Extension Agents get a lot of calls this time of year asking about winter supplementation needs for their cattle. It is hard to recommend a specific feed without knowing anything about the cattle or the forage (hay) that will be fed to them. Everyone knows that the nutrient requirements...
AGRICULTURE

