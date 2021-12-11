The world's first RISC-V GPU could be on the horizon

With a combined 100 years of experience and 10 years of effort creates new ImperasDV killer-app for RISC-V verification engineers. Currently SoC verification is estimated to be 50-80% of the total design time and cost. With the success of the semiconductor IP business model, these verification estimates do not include the processor IP, since the base assumption is these specialist suppliers provide a pre-tested building block of sufficient quality. With RISC-V, since any SoC team can now undertake the design freedom to implement a custom processor, optimized to the unique application requirements, they also assume responsibility for the extra complexity of processor verification. As a guide to the scale of the DV task, on average a processor core can be 10x the complexity of the SoC that is developed around it.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO