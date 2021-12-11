ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The world's first RISC-V GPU could be on the horizon

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As RISC-V has emerged as a potential competitor to both x86 and Arm, discussions are now being had about creating GPUs for chip designs based on the new architecture. According to RISC-V CTO Mark Himelstein who spoke with The Register, special interest groups will expand their focus on extensions for shaders...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

A RISC-V Raspberry Pi rival is about to hit the market

Shanghai-based StarFive has announced a new single-board computer (SBC) based on the RISC-V architecture, which is being touted as the spiritual replacement for the cancelled BeagleV. StarFive hails the upcoming VisionFive V1 as the world's first generation of affordable RISC-V boards designed to run Linux, just as it did with...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

SiFive Announces Latest RISC-V CPU, The P650

San Francisco-based fabless semiconductor provider SiFive today announced a new processor it describes as “the fastest licensable RISC-V processor IP core in the market”. The SiFive Performance P650. The SiFive Performance P650 will feature up to 16 cores and build upon the current SiFive Performance P550 processor, maintaining an efficient...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

SiFive moves into high-end RISC-V processors with P650 design

SiFive, a pioneer of processors based on RISC-V computing, unveiled its SiFive Performance P650 processor at the high-end of the processor market. The design for the P650 processor, which other companies will take and turn into working products, is the highest-performing member of the SiFive Performance family, which the company said is expected to be the fastest licensable RISC-V processor IP core. It’s another step in the ongoing quest to show that the open source hardware movement can keep pace with rivals such as Arm and Intel.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
aithority.com

IAR Systems And Codasip Collaborate To Enable Low-Power RISC-V-Based Applications

The professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now support Codasip’s low-power embedded processors. IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.
SOFTWARE
Liliputing

SiFive Performance P650 RISC-V processor revealed as a challenger to ARM Cortex-A77

At the RISC-V Summit in California today, chip designer SiFive revealed its new Performance P650 processor. According to SiFive its latest offering is 50% more powerful than the Performance P550, which was just launched in June. The 64-bit Performance P650 utilizes the same “thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline” as the P550....
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

The latest RISC-V specifications open new AI and IoT possibilities

RISC-V International has announced the ratification of 15 new specifications for the for the RISC-V ISA that it says will speed the pace of adoption in a variety of markets. The organization highlighted three of those specifications — Vector, Scalar Cryptography, and Hypervisor — in a press release issued just ahead of this year’s RISC-V summit in San Francisco.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

RISC-V grows open source processor membership 130% in 2021

RISC-V International said it has grown during the pandemic as its RISC-V open source processor membership popped 130% in 2021. The nonprofit group’s membership has grown from a ragtag group of feisty academics to some of the biggest tech companies on earth like Google. Over the past decade, the group has groomed RISC-V into a viable alternative to proprietary Arm and Intel-based processors, and it appears that a lot of big companies and engineering geeks like what they see.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Risc V#Register#Ai
Digital Trends

Intel’s first Arc Alchemist discrete GPU may be on par with GTX 1650 Super

Intel’s upcoming discrete GPUs, dubbed Intel Arc Alchemist, are coming next year, and some new leaks reveal what kind of performance we can expect from them. According to the leak, one of the upcoming GPUs, the A380, is likely to offer performance similar to that of Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Super, an entry-level video card from Nvidia’s previous generation of graphics.
COMPUTERS
EETimes.com

SiFive Unveils 64-Bit RISC-V Server Core

SiFive’s just announced Performance P650 RISC-V processor core is aimed at high-end servers and other applications requiring large arrays of multiple processor cores. The P650 processor core is a 64-bit implementation of the RISC-V architecture with an out-of-order pipeline and advanced branch prediction. The new RISC-V core arrives months after SiFive introduced its Performance P550 processor core.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

SiFive announces RISC-V P650 16-core processor launching in mid-2022

SiFive is aiming to catch up to ARM by committing to deliver significant performance improvements in record time. The Performance P650 processors releasing next year will scale to 16 cores and deliver up to 81% performance increase per core compared to ARM's Cortex-A75. SiFive introduced its first PC-compatible RISC-V processor...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ElectronicsWeekly.com

RISC-V reviews progress

RISC-V membership grew 130% in 2021 to 2,478 members including 18 Premier level members. Engagement in RISC-V work groups and committees has grown 67% in the last year to nearly 12,000 individuals. RISC-V anticipates that in 2021 alone there will be two billion RISC-V cores on the market. RISC-V technical...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Imperas releases new RISC-V verification product that changes the fabric of processor DV

With a combined 100 years of experience and 10 years of effort creates new ImperasDV killer-app for RISC-V verification engineers. Currently SoC verification is estimated to be 50-80% of the total design time and cost. With the success of the semiconductor IP business model, these verification estimates do not include the processor IP, since the base assumption is these specialist suppliers provide a pre-tested building block of sufficient quality. With RISC-V, since any SoC team can now undertake the design freedom to implement a custom processor, optimized to the unique application requirements, they also assume responsibility for the extra complexity of processor verification. As a guide to the scale of the DV task, on average a processor core can be 10x the complexity of the SoC that is developed around it.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Codeplay Software partners with Andes Technology to achieve Software First SoC Design for AI-based applications using RISC-V Vector Processors

Codeplay’s Acoran Software Platform adds support for AndesCore™ NX27V. San Francisco, California – December 6, 2021 – Codeplay Software®, the industry leader and pioneer in Open-Standard software tools and services for artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and high-performance computing announced support for Andes Technology Corporation’s AndesCore™ NX27V IP. Andes Technology is a leader in high-performance / low-power IP and a founding premier member of RISC-V International. The NX27V is an RV64GC vector processor supporting the RISC-V Vector specification with up to 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width (or DLEN). It allows SoC designers to create next-generation compute-acceleration solutions that leverage AI, ML, and HPC in both the edge and the cloud. Initially, Codeplay will deliver support through the AndesCore performance simulator that provides near cycle accurate information. This will enable customers to implement a software-first strategy and then move to specific SoC architecture based on the NX27V.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Imagination Technologies unveils Catapult RISC-V CPU family

Imagination Technologies has announced Catapult, a new family of RISC-V central processing unit (CPU) designs aimed at the next generation of computing. The Kings Langley, United Kingdom-based company designed the family from the ground up for next-generation heterogeneous compute needs, said Shreyas Derashri, vice president of compute at Imagination, in an interview with VentureBeat.
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

Ashling RiscFree now supports Andes Technology RISC-V CPUs

San Francisco, California – December 6, 2021 – RISC-V Summit 2021. Ashling and Andes Technology announced today that Ashling’s RiscFree™ Toolchain will be extended to support the broad range of Andes RISC-V CPU IPs including support for the AndeStar™ V5 Performance and CoDense™ ISA Extension. RiscFree™ is Ashling’s Integrated Development...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Imagination presents RISC-V Catapult CPU lineup, plans to compete with ARM

For now, Imagination is shipping RISC-V Catapult microcontrollers for the automotive industry, but the roadmap includes real-time CPUs, high performance application processors and functionally safe CPU models releasing throughout 2024. Beyond that, there are plans to release "next gen heterogeneous compute" cores for datacenters and AI applications. Imagination Technologies has...
TECHNOLOGY
anandtech.com

Imagination Launches Catapult Family of RISC-V CPU Cores: Breaking Into Heterogeneous SoCs

December is here, and with it comes several technical summits ahead of the holiday break. The most notable of which this week is the annual RISC-V summit, which is being put on by the Linux Foundation and sees the numerous (and ever increasing) parties involved in the open source ISA gather to talk about the latest products and advancements in the RISC-V ecosystem. The summit always tends to feature some new product announcements, and this year is no different, as Imagination Technologies is at the show to provide details on their first RISC-V CPU cores, along with announcing their intentions to develop a full suite of CPU cores over the next few years.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

18K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy