Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Draws start Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo will join Detroit for the second time this season, as the center made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7—14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the forward. Criscuolo’s three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a team high for Grand Rapids.
