Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Draws start Friday

Boston, MA – It is time to finally do away with those ridiculous mustaches. With one game left to play in the month of November, the Boston Bruins are still trying to figure out what kind of team they are this year. Unfortunately, they have played the fewest games of any team in the National Hockey League, so things are still in limbo. With B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy now in the COVID-19 protocol and Jake DeBrusk officially requesting a trade out of Boston, it is sure going to be an interesting week.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO