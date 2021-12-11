ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Draws start Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Greiss will get the starting nod for Friday's tilt in Colorado. Greiss coughed up two...

www.cbssports.com

griffinshockey.com

Kyle Criscuolo Joins Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo will join Detroit for the second time this season, as the center made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7—14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the forward. Criscuolo’s three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a team high for Grand Rapids.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Ready to rock

Hronek (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Bruins. Hronek missed Monday's practice with an illness, but it's not serious enough to cost him game time. He'll be back in his usual top-four role with power-play time for Tuesday's contest. Hronek has 11 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 games.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Bruins seek faster start vs. Red Wings

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will look to get off to a better start than in their comeback win against Vancouver when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Pastrnak scored with 3:24 remaining to lift the Bruins over the Canucks in a 3-2 home win on Sunday. Boston trailed 1-0 in the first and 2-1 after two periods.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

BOSTON - The Bruins will be without both their head coach and leading scorer on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Following the announcement of Brad Marchand's three-game suspension on Monday evening, Boston revealed ahead of its morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning that bench boss Bruce Cassidy has been placed into COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Red Wings Place Tyler Bertuzzi In COVID Protocol

The Red Wings will be without one of their top forwards for tonight’s contest against the Kraken as the team announced (Twitter link) that winger Tyler Bertuzzi has been placed in COVID protocol. Bertuzzi is now the only remaining NHL player to decline the COVID vaccination which has prevented him...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings Early Surprises & Disappointments

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little and Kyle Knopp are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHL
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
insidehockey.com

Red Wings Knock Off Undermanned Bruins

Boston, MA – It is time to finally do away with those ridiculous mustaches. With one game left to play in the month of November, the Boston Bruins are still trying to figure out what kind of team they are this year. Unfortunately, they have played the fewest games of any team in the National Hockey League, so things are still in limbo. With B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy now in the COVID-19 protocol and Jake DeBrusk officially requesting a trade out of Boston, it is sure going to be an interesting week.
NHL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Staal, Red Wings sneak past Bruins

BOSTON — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Two apples in thriller

Seider posted two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. The highly touted rookie was the secondary distributor on back-to-back goals for a Red Wings team that has rattled off four straight wins. Seider dealt with a knee injury in mid-November, but he hasn't missed any action. The 20-year-old defenseman continues to shine with two goals and 14 assists through 24 games.
NHL
WLUC

Red Wings’ winning streak reaches four games

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
#Red Wings
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Nabs assist Wednesday

Oesterle produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. Oesterle set up a Vladislav Namestnikov goal in the second period. Wednesday was Oesterle's sixth straight appearance -- he's seen more playing time as the Red Wings have weathered absences from Troy Stecher (wrist) and Danny DeKeyser (COVID-19 protocols). With just two assists, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in nine games overall, Oesterle isn't making a strong case for additional playing time once the Red Wings' blue line is back to full health.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Nets 10th goal

Raymond scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. Raymond had a goal in the first period taken away for offside, but he made one count in the third to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead. The rookie winger is up to 10 goals and 22 points through 24 contests this year. He's added 56 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating. Tyler Bertuzzi (COVID-19 protocols) will be out for 10 days, giving Raymond a chance to shoulder more of the scoring load in the near term on a line with Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sitting as healthy scratch

DeKeyser will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Islanders. DeKeyser cleared COVID-19 protocols Friday, but there was no indication he needed to work on fitness, so this is just a healthy scratch. The blueliner will have a chance to return Tuesday versus the Predators. Jordan Oesterle remains in the Red Wings' lineup.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Grand Haven Tribune

Raymond leading impressive rookie trio for Red Wings

DETROIT — The first time coach Jeff Blashill saw the promise on the ice was in an exhibition game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Red Wings were playing Chicago at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 4. Rookie forward Lucas Raymond was matched against an NHL-caliber roster, which you don't normally see during exhibition games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Carter Rowney: Contributes helper

Rowney recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Rowney logged a helper on Sam Gagner's first-period marker. It was Rowney's second point in his last four games but just his third of the year. He's added seven shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 14 contests as a part-time option on the fourth line. Rowney is at risk of losing his place in the lineup once Tyler Bertuzzi clears COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Islanders

It’s Grateful Dead night at the LCA tonight, but as far as I know the Wings will only be wearing their traditional Red & Whites. Wouldn’t hurt for them to add a touch of grey, would it?. Oh well; I will get by. In bigger news, the Wings pulled Danny...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Adam Erne: Assist and fight in win

Erne recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Erne delivered a hard hit in the first period and then atoned for it when he fought Oliver Wahlstrom. The 26-year-old Erne had previously set up Filip Hronek's goal after a Michael Rasmussen faceoff win. With just seven points in 24 contests, Erne isn't making as much noise on offense as he did last year. He's added 35 shots, 61 hits, 19 blocks and 12 PIM while playing in a third-line role.
NHL

