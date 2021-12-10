Vaccine Data

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA states it will take 55 years to release FOIA requests for vaccination data. FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests to the FDA (from over 30 independent scientists and professors) for the information the FDA used to approve the COVID vaccinations have been told it will take 55 to 75 years...

dailyjournalonline.com

