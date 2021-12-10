GRID Legends Preview – PC

With the recent announcement that GRID Legends is releasing February 28 next year, I was fortunate enough to get to experience Codemasters latest. Although a lot of the modes were under lock and key, the thrill of the race was in full show. I headed to new locations such as London and Strada Alpina; drove the Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro Concept; tested out the Race Creator; and dabbled with various disciplines. One thing noticeable straight away was how responsive the controls are. It goes without saying, but if it doesn’t handle well, you may as well give up.

