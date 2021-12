A Costco employee has gone viral after she posted a video boasting about her pay, sparking a debate on wages in the US. Natalie, who goes by the name natnatt@21 on TikTok, posted a video of her and a co-worker with the text: “When you make $29.50 [£22.33] just to draw smiley faces on receipts”.When shoppers leave a Costco store, employees check their receipts and, sometimes, stamp a smiley face on it to show that it has been cleared.Natalie can be seen moving her head to music in the video, which was posted on 28 November with the caption:...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO