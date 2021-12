Fashion shows, usually, begin with a quiet hum of excitement, of anticipation. Not so at Louis Vuitton's Miami presentation this evening. Just this week, the maison announced the passing of its revered and respected men's creative director Virgil Abloh after a private battle with cancer. Where the front row so often whisper and selfie, the sibilance was on pause, churchly hands clasped together on laps, far fewer smartphones than normal suspended in the air. For while this fashion show didn't quite have the tenor of a funeral (and rightly so), it certainly felt like a farewell. It also felt prematurely final, as Abloh, the 41-year-old trailblazer, would not be appearing at the runway's mouth upon the show's end.

