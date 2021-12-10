LIVE Tonight 7P | Milwaukee Admirals vs Iowa Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO