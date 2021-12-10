ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE Tonight 7P | Milwaukee Admirals vs Iowa Wild

By Bryon Jende
my24milwaukee.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are #MILHockey! Take up the rallying cry, hockey fans, and join in the fun! Enjoy the goals, hard checks, and saves from the comfort of your living...

my24milwaukee.com

milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
FanSided

Shame on whoever decided to open the Cardinals roof on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals have not learned how to create a home-field advantage and it worked against them on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The first thing a team should have at home are fans going absolutely ballistic and making noise to help the team throughout the game. The Arizona Cardinals looked at that chance and said, “nah, we’re good,” and decided to open the roof to State Farm Stadium.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
theahl.com

Admirals’ annual Charity Night gives back to Milwaukee community

“We’re the minor-league team in the major-league market,” Milwaukee Admirals president Jon Greenberg says. “Our thing here is to just provide as much entertainment around this game that we can in our major-league market and differentiate ourselves from our major-league friends here, and I think that’s how we’re recognized.”
NHL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Admirals charity hockey game benefits Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals charity hockey game is coming up on Friday, Dec. 17. As in years past, $3 from every ticket sold will go to Children's Wisconsin. "This is an annual labor of love for us to be able to give back to our community," said Jon Greenberg, Admirals President. "Historically it’s been a more than $20,000 donation."
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes Game Postponed Tuesday, NHL Cites COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates
NHL
NHL

Tonight's Game Between Canes And Wild Postponed

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League has announced that, as a result of four additional Hurricanes players entering the NHL's COVID protocols earlier today, the team's game tonight against the Minnesota Wild will be postponed. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL's, NHLPA's and Club's medical groups. The NHL will provide a further update tomorrow.
NHL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Admirals tame Wild for 5th straight win

DES MOINES, Iowa - Captain Cole Schneider scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 6-3 win over the Iowa Wild Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena. Schneider played his 600th game in the American Hockey League (AHL). He is just the 164th player in the history of the league to reach that number. The AHL started in 1936 and more than 12,000 players have played in the league since its inception. Schneider is also tied for 126th on the AHL all-time scoring list with 463 career points.
NHL

