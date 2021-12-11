Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

The Browns will be without David Njoku when the Ravens come to town. The Browns are going to be without David Njoku on Sunday when the Ravens arrive. Njoku, the Browns leading receiver for 2021, has had a modest year. While the passing game has been hampered at times due to Baker Mayfield’s injuries, Njoku hasn’t helped himself by dropping some real easy passes. Still, Njoku has been a valuable target this year, considering the lack of talent in the passing game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO