NFL

Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback out against Baltimore Ravens

According to Dov Kleiman, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will be out on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He has not practiced over the past two days, dealing with a foot injury. This will mark the third consecutive game Haden has missed for the Steelers. He suffered the injury during...
NFL
whbc.com

Browns Offense Awful In Ravens Loss

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Lamar Jackson tried to give the Browns the game on Sunday...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns snap count analysis shows how Ravens shut down offense

Snap count analysis shows the Ravens loaded up versus the run and dared Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to beat them. Didn’t happen. If you are of the mindset that Baker Mayfield is pretty much performing as he normally does for the Cleveland Browns, you’re just going to get upset, so you may want to skip this article and move onto the next one.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Reports: Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury

As if coming up just short against their division rivals wasn’t bad enough, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens had a pair of starters suffer injuries in the 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will both miss some time going forward.
NFL
abc23.com

Steelers EEk Out a Win Against the Ravens

After a winless three weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up their biggest victory of the season yesterday and it came against their division rival. The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 20 to 19 in a game that came down to two point conversion. Ben Roethlisberger rallied from behind by connecting...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his third-straight game...
NFL
Yardbarker

Greg Newsome Ruled Out Against Ravens With Concussion

On the last play of Friday's practice, Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome hit his head and was evaluated for a concussion. After initially being called questionable for the rematch against the Baltimore, Newsome was diagnosed with a concussion was ruled out of the game. The Browns already being down tight...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Ravens promote practice squad offensive tackle, cornerback for game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens on Saturday activated offensive tackle David Sharpe and cornerback Robert Jackson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Sharpe, 26, who played nine snaps in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was called up to provide depth along the offensive line. Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hand injury after not practicing all week, and Tyre Phillips is expected to start in his place.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for the second half against the Browns after he suffered an ankle injury earlier in the game and was carted to the locker room. Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the...
NFL
FanSided

David Njoku is out against the Ravens, time for the Browns to get weird

The Browns will be without David Njoku when the Ravens come to town. The Browns are going to be without David Njoku on Sunday when the Ravens arrive. Njoku, the Browns leading receiver for 2021, has had a modest year. While the passing game has been hampered at times due to Baker Mayfield’s injuries, Njoku hasn’t helped himself by dropping some real easy passes. Still, Njoku has been a valuable target this year, considering the lack of talent in the passing game.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ravens hoping injured QB Lamar Jackson can return quickly

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — This was the absence Baltimore could least afford. The Ravens are hopeful it won't linger. Lamar Jackson missed most of Sunday's loss at Cleveland after spraining his ankle, but a day later, coach John Harbaugh said the star quarterback did not have a high ankle sprain. Harbaugh said he's planning for Jackson to play this week, but it's too early to tell for sure.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Inactives @ Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens have a few key missing starters in their week 14 meeting at Cleveland. None bigger than fullback Pat Ricard. Ricard was questionable and missed practice time with a back injury. On Saturday a knee injury was added for Ricard. They are already down right tackle Patrick Mekari who was ruled out on Friday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Sign Colquitt; Rule Out 5 For Ravens Game

Colquitt punted for the Kansas City Chiefs for 15 years before bouncing around to his 4th team in 2 seasons. Atlanta released him after Week 11 despite seeing some of his best punting numbers ever. In Atlanta, Colquitt averaged 47 yards per punt in 6 games and 55 yards on...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns rule David Njoku, Jamie Gillan, and Anthony Walker Jr. out for Sunday's game vs. Baltimore Ravens

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be without three key players for their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan, and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will all be out of action. All three were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announced Notable Signing On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming back a familiar face to their secondary. On Monday, John Harbaugh announced safety Tony Jefferson was signed to the team’s practice squad. Jefferson most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers where he appeared in two games. The veteran defensive back spent two-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore where he enjoyed most his success.
NFL

