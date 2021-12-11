ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hormel Foods Stock (HRL): Why The Price Increased This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) increased by 6.98% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Hormel Foods reporting the results for the fourth quarter of fiscal...

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock (PTPI): Why The Price Increased Today

The shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) increased by over 30% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased by 14.41% in the previous trading session.
Pfizer Stock (PFE): Why The Price Increased Today

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a report that Israeli researchers determined that a three-shot course of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had provided significant protection against the new omicron variant.
AEA-Bridges Impact Stock (IMPX): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (NYSE: IMPX) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (NYSE: IMPX) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Harley-Davidson’s electric-motorcycle division LiveWire going public through a merger with AEA-Bridges Impact in a deal valuing it at $1.77 billion, including debt. This deal will be funded by AEA-Bridges Impact’s $400 million cash held ina. trust and another $100 million investment from Harley-Davidson and KYMCO.
Grindrod Shipping Stock (GRIN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRIN) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Taylor Maritime Investments taking a leading stake in the company.
Bluebird Bio Stock (BLUE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to bluebird bio announcing updated results from its Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for SCD, bb1111) gene therapy for sickle cell disease, including further analyses from its pivotal cohort, HGB-206 Group C, following enhancements to the manufacturing protocols and treatment process. And in addition to continued complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (VOEs), patients in Group C achieved near-normal levels of key hemolysis markers and experienced sustained improvements in patient-reported quality of life following treatment. Data were presented in two oral sessions at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and virtually; select data from the Group C cohort of the HGB-206 study were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Arbutus Biopharma Stock (ABUS): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) increased by over 3% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection – increased by over 3% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Arbutus Biopharma and Qilu Pharmaceutical (one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China) announcing that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock (AVCT): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCT) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCT) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 21.81% in the previous trading session and increased by over 130% over the past week.
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Harley-Davidson Stock (HOG): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) increased by over 11% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) increased by over 11% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Harley-Davidson’s electric-motorcycle division LiveWire going public through a merger with AEA-Bridges Impact in a deal valuing it at $1.77 billion, including debt. This deal will be funded by AEA-Bridges Impact’s $400 million cash held ina. trust and another $100 million investment from Harley-Davidson and KYMCO.
Costco Stock (COST): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) increased by 6.58% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) increased by 6.58% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company announcing its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2022, which ended November 21, 2021.
Synopsys Stock (SNPS): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) increased by 2.22% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) increased by 2.22% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program with authorization to buy up to $1 billion of common stock.
Centene Stock (CNC): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) increased by 4.78% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) increased by 4.78% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company outlining its 2022 financial guidance as well as providing details of its Value Creation Plan, designed to deliver enhanced earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock (HALO): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) increased by 8.42% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) increased by 8.42% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Halozyme Therapeutics announcing that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program effective immediately, which authorizes the company to purchase up to $750 million of their outstanding common stock over the next three years.
Wells Fargo Stock (WFC): $65 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a $65 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) have received a $65 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst Erika Najarian assumed coverage of Wells Fargo with a “Buy” rating.
