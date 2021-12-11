ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Learning Stock (CLCN): Why The Price Surged This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creative Learning Corporation (OTC: CLCN) increased by over 28% this past week. Investors responded positively to Creative Learning Corporation, DriveItAway (DIA), and the existing shareholders of...

