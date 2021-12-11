Creative Learning Stock (CLCN): Why The Price Surged This Week

The stock price of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NES) increased by over 85% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NES) increased by over 85% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR), a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) for total consideration of approximately $45 million, including the assumption of approximately $20 million of long-term debt, net of cash. Under the terms of the agreement, Nuverra stockholders will receive approximately 4.2 million shares of Select Class A common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Nuverra.
