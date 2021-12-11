Creative Learning Stock (CLCN): Why The Price Surged This Week

The stock price of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) increased by over 85% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Pfizer and Arena Pharmaceuticals today announcing that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Arena, a clinical-stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 16 HOURS AGO