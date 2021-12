The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) increased by over 3% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection – increased by over 3% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Arbutus Biopharma and Qilu Pharmaceutical (one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China) announcing that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO