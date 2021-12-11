Sisterhood on ice: Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team has four sets of sisters this season

How would the Crookston Pirates respond after losing three games in a row including playing a number one and number two ranked teams in the State Class A polls? “I told them to go and play like they did for a period and half against Warroad on Tuesday night,” said Emily Meyer, Crookston head coach. After a 1-1 first period, Crookston exploded for four second period goals in three and a half minutes to take a 5-1 lead and finished it off with three in the third and an 8-1 win over Rock Ridge in Virginia. Rock Ridge is in it’s first year of consolidation of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia, although the teams have been cooping in girl’s hockey for a number of years,” said Earl Fitzgerald the head coach for the Wolverines.

3 DAYS AGO