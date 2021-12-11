Girl Scouts hold November meetings

Girl Scouting is alive and well in Estes Park and this article and photos are presented to showcase the recent events and future plans for our two troops. Our membership has more than doubled in the past year, and we now have 2 multi-level troops with girls from grades K through 8. The new Daisy/Brownie troop takes in grades K – 3rd grade and the existing Junior/Cadette troop is helping girls in grades 4 – 8 expand their horizons. Most importantly, there is still room in both troops for more members. hose interested in joining at any time could contact Recruitment Specialist Erin Cook at erin.cook@gscolorado.org. Adults are also welcome to join in support positions or as members of the Leadership Team.

