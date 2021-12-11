Girl Scouts hold November meetings
On Nov. 1, Girl Scout Troop 37400 completed their Art in the Outdoors and Symmetry in Nature badges. During the month of November, the girls also completed several outdoor challenges, like making turkeys with leaves, and they sold 573 nuts and chocolates as a troop. On Nov. 6, the top three nut sellers met at Sugar Bears to build penguins with a personalized T-shirt. On Thanksgiving the girls watched the Macy’s Parade from home and completed a patch scavenger hunt.
Comments / 0