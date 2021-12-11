ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts hold November meetings

Front Row: Maddie Sears (left), Amaris Gutjahr, Luna Huffman, Ember Huffman, and Abigail Gutjahr; Second Row: Alea Harper (left), Iris Huffman, Quinn Sears, Jessalyn Desmond, Emmalee Perkins, Alexandra Desmond, and Tonya Martin

On Nov. 1, Girl Scout Troop 37400 completed their Art in the Outdoors and Symmetry in Nature badges. During the month of November, the girls also completed several outdoor challenges, like making turkeys with leaves, and they sold 573 nuts and chocolates as a troop. On Nov. 6, the top three nut sellers met at Sugar Bears to build penguins with a personalized T-shirt. On Thanksgiving the girls watched the Macy’s Parade from home and completed a patch scavenger hunt.

At Sugar Bears: Emmalee Perkins (left), Sorinea Harris, and Tonya Martin. Emmalee sold 69 nuts and candies, Sorinea sold 71, and Tonya sold 367.

