News briefs

A retired U.S. army colonel routinely briefed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on a plot to overturn the 2020 election results, he told the Washington Post. Philip Waldron claimed he was part of a team that briefed Trump’s inner circle on a PowerPoint offering ways to contest the election results, a presentation that made its way to Meadows (though Waldron said he did not send it). Waldron also said he spoke to Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” the night before the insurrection. The disclosure was made after the House committee investigating the insurrection revealed this week that Meadows received the PowerPoint by email. His lawyer did not dispute that, and said it was turned over because it was not privileged communications. The connection showed Meadows was closely communicating with those pushing baseless theories on how to reinstall former President Donald Trump, something Meadows himself insisted to government and election officials as a possible outcome.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO