Keenan Reynolds: Games Like This Give Me The Goosebumps I Had When I Was Playing

By ehludwig
 3 days ago

Legendary QB for the Navy Midshipmen Keenan Reynolds joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked back on his fondest memories of playing in the Army-Navy game, and what the key will be in tomorrow’s edition of the matchup.

Keenan started out by looking at how much this game means to him despite not playing in the game since 2015 as he described it to Kyle by explaining:

“Anytime I get to watch a Navy game and get the same competitive edge that I had when I’m playing I get excited. I can already forsee myself getting hyped and getting the goosebumps that I had when I was playing.”

Keenan said also this game is one of those games where you don’t realize how special it is until you actually get to see it first-hand which just makes the game even more special. Keenan was also asked about his favorite memory of his Navy career as he said becoming the first Navy QB to go 4-0 against Army was easily some of his best memories playing football.

The conversation then took a turn to this weekend’s game as with the conditions likely being wet in the Meadowlands Keenan pointed out that the key for this game will be turnovers as keeping the ball safe is even more important with a slick ball in the triple-option offense for both squads and it makes the limited passing attempts for both sides that much more important in deciding a winner tomorrow evening.

#Army Navy Game#Option Offense#Competitive Edge#Navy Midshipmen#American Football
