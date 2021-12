Uncertainty and panic over the OMICRON variant caused the cotton market, along with many other commodities, to drop significantly in price over the past 2 weeks. Cotton began this week to stabilize and try to “correct” to the possible over-reaction in prices. The “slide” halted on Dec 3rd and since then has gained 289 points (2.89 cents) including a small -13 points today (March futures). The big gain was on Tuesday this week (281 points) and the market has varied around that level ever since. March futures closed at 106.59 today. New crop Dec22 is currently at just under 90 cents (89.84 today).

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO