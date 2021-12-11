ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets place defenseman Adam Boqvist on IR with an upper-body injury

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk1n3_0dJvrbB600
Adam Boqvist will miss at least a week with an upper-body injury. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Young defenseman Adam Boqvist has been sensational for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season, at least when he has been on the ice. For the second time already in 2021-22, that won’t be the case for at least the next week as the club has announced that Boqvist has landed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Defenseman Jake Christiansen has been recalled to fill Boqvist’s roster spot for the time being.

Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the Seth Jones blockbuster this summer, Boqvist has already shown that he will be a key piece of new-look blue line in Columbus. The eighth overall pick in 2018, Boqvist started to show why he was considered such an elite prospect with his play in Chicago last season, but he has taken his game to a new level in Columbus. Boqvist is scoring at a half-point-per-game pace, recording nine points in 18 games. He’s also doing so in less than 16 minutes of ice time per night. Boqvist’s six goals is among the top five for defenseman in the NHL so far this season. Boqvist has totaled eight points overall in his past nine games.

Unfortunately, that hot streak came to a halt on Thursday night as Boqvist was injured against the Anaheim Ducks and will now miss “at least a week,” according to the team. This is Boquist's second substantial injury of the season already, as he previously missed six games with an undisclosed lower-body injury in late October and early November. While Boqvist was able to ramp up his production once he returned to full strength, there is no guarantee that he will do the same this time around. Boqvist suffered a broken wrist and a concussion last season in Chicago, missing a total of 10 games, which would have been more if not for the end of the regular season. Boqvist has proved his ability on the ice, just not that he can consistently be available. The dilemma for Columbus will be managing his ice time and situational use if he is deemed an injury-prone player with maximizing his production given his obvious offensive ability. At just 21 years old, not to mention 5-foot-11 and under 180 pounds, the hope for the Jackets is that Boqvist can continue to fill out his frame and shake the injury bug.

With Boqvist on the shelf, Christiansen will get his first shot at the NHL. An undrafted free agent who was a late-blooming puck-mover in the WHL, Christiansen has impressed in two AHL seasons since signing with Columbus. The 22-year-old has 18 points in 21 games with the Cleveland Monsters this season and has more than earned a chance to see what he can do at the top level. With Boqvist’s offense missing from the blue line, Christiansen makes sense as his replacement for the time being, but the young defenseman has a chip on his shoulder and will be looking to make a more long-term impression with the Blue Jackets.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira released from hospital, out indefinitely

Last night, after a scary hit that sent him to the ice unconscious, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a nearby hospital and monitored overnight. After extensive testing, he has been discharged and returned home. The Blackhawks have announced that though he suffered a significant injury, Khaira is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What your team is thankful for: Chicago Blackhawks

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads toward the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Boqvist
Person
Jake Christiansen
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ir#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Anaheim Ducks
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser removed from COVID protocol

The Detroit Red Wings have announced a reinforcement, as Danny DeKeyser has been removed from the league’s COVID protocol. DeKeyser hasn’t taken the ice for the team since Nov. 20, but can now return for their match Saturday night if needed. The 31-year-old has suited up 19 times for the...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Columbus Blue Jackets' salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks activate Riley Stillman from injured reserve

After spending the last week and a half on the shelf with a left knee injury, defenseman Riley Stillman was activated from injured reserve today by the Chicago Blackhawks according to a team tweet. In a corresponding move for roster space, the team assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the AHL’s...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t the only ones making a coaching change. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Vigneault is under contract through the 2023-24 season and is one of the highest-paid coaches in the league with a $5M salary. Eric Engels of Sportsnet adds that assistant coach Michel Therrien will also be relieved of his duties in Philadelphia. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic reports that Mike Yeo will take over as interim head coach for the time being.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals place Garnet Hathaway in COVID protocol

The Washington Capitals have lost a third player, as Garnet Hathaway finds himself in the league’s COVID protocol. The 30-year-old forward is expected to be unavailable for Monday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Hathaway joins Trevor van Riemsdyk and Nic Dowd in the protocol and on the sidelines as...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Brent Seabrook joins Vancouver Giants as volunteer assistant coach

The playing career of Brent Seabrook is over, despite three years remaining on his contract. The veteran defenseman has been on long-term injured reserve for two seasons now and is not expected to ever play in the NHL again. That doesn’t mean he won’t be around the rink, as Seabrook has accepted a position with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL as a volunteer/interim assistant coach. He’ll be behind the bench for the team helping while Michael Dyck is serving as an assistant with Canada’s World Junior team.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

627
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy