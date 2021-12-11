ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Grain Close: New Demand Leader Emerges Among Soy Products

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
agfax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch soybean meal closed up $6.70 Friday and was the leading percentage gainer in the grain sector, while March soybean oil fell to a new five-month low of 53.76 cents. The rest of the grain...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

New demand for U.S. soy through sustainable aviation fuel

IARN — Sustainable aviation fuel is causing new growing demand for U.S. soybeans. Matt Herman, environmental science director with the National Biodiesel Board, says sustainable aviation fuel is a clean substitute for fossil fuels used in jet fuel that can deliver the same performance with 80 percent less emissions.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

Global Nitrogen Demand Should Climb in 2022 – DTN

Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but the price of...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Soybean Oil#Heating Oil#Wheat#Oil And Gas
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle See Support

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the lean hog contracts are hopeful that the futures market might turn a little more favorable than what Monday had to offer. The cattle complex saw decent technical support in Monday’s market, while the lean hog market wasn’t that fortunate. The tough part about the rest of the year is going to be keeping cash cattle prices from falling lower as packers have cattle committed to the deferred delivery, which means they won’t have to support the cash market much in the weeks to come.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: USDA Reports Neutral to Slightly Bullish

Although small, we did get a market bounce off the Fibonacci 50 percent retracement level at 103. The remainder of the week saw little price movement as traders jockeyed for position ahead of Thursday’s WASDE and export sales reports. To our good fortune, each was viewed as neutral to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Column: Funds pause CBOT optimism but remain captivated by corn

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec 12 (Reuters) - Speculators were thought to have started off the month as modest buyers of Chicago grains and oilseeds while futures clawed back from a virus-fueled selloff, but corn was the only true beneficiary as funds defended near-record bullish bets for the date. That immediately...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Quietly Lower

The cotton market finished its Friday session slightly lower, despite the super-charged inflation report from the Labor Department. The CPI, or Consumer Price index, indicated the inflation rate for the U.S. economy touched a 39-year high. Moreover, when traders added to that event the better weekly export-sales data and the...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Trades Mixed After Data

The cotton market is trading wistfully lower despite neutral-friendly supply-demand data Thursday. In addition, traders are trying to assess Friday’s CPI report. USDA reported very strong weekly exports sales Thursday, as well as a neutral-positive crop report. To the latter point, domestic stocks were held at unchanged levels, but global stocks were lowered over one million bales. Some traders believe this disparity is the result of the ongoing supply-chain crisis.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Turn in Demeanor Sends Contracts Higher

The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Follow-Through Strength Expected in Hogs

Cash cattle did not perform as had been hoped. Steady-to-lower prices took support out from under the market. Feedlots needed to move cattle and packers took advantage of it. Hog futures rebounded following cash higher. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $198.00 Unchanged*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down; Soybeans, Wheat Up

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower, beans are 5 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 4 to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading just off the top of the range after another solid finish after the USDA report Thursday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Strong Cash Market Pushes Hogs Higher

The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-China Snaps up Large Volumes of French, Ukrainian Feed Grain

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese buyers have been making large purchases of French wheat and barley along with Ukrainian corn and barley in the last week, trade sources said, taking advantage of a pause in surging prices to cover some of their feed grain needs. While the total volumes bought were...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Nebraska: Planning for Rising Fertilizer Prices, Bull Markets

Rising fertilizer and input prices are the hot topic of conversation in rural coffee shops across the Corn Belt. However, there seems to be little banter about how to make crop-input purchase decisions heading into 2022. So what should savvy farmers be discussing, in addition to rising costs, to make the best purchase decision?
NEBRASKA STATE
agfax.com

WASDE Rice: Reduced Domestic Supplies, Slightly Lower Exports

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. rice is for reduced supplies, unchanged domestic use, slightly lower exports, and fractionally lower ending stocks compared with last month. The import forecast is reduced 1.5 million cwt to 33.5 million, based on a slow pace of shipments through October and expectations of continued high freight costs and limited container availability the rest of 2021/22.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Wheat: Reduced Exports, Higher Ending Stocks

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for slightly lower supplies, unchanged domestic use, reduced exports, and higher ending stocks. Supplies are lowered, on decreased imports with a weaker-than-expected pace for Hard Red Spring (HRS). Exports are lowered 20 million bushels to 840 million on slowing export sales and shipments with equivalent reductions for Hard Red Winter and HRS.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy