DTN Cotton Close: Ends Quietly Lower

By Keith Brown, DTN Contributing Cotton Analyst
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market finished its Friday session slightly lower, despite the super-charged inflation report from the Labor Department. The CPI, or Consumer Price index, indicated the inflation rate for the U.S. economy touched a 39-year high. Moreover, when traders added to that event the...

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Reflects News

The cotton market is higher Monday morning, as some traders are rethinking USDA’s data of last week. Currently, some are viewing Thursday’s weekly exports-sales and supply-demand updates as being more positive than first thought. The exports-sales were higher than expected, and global stocks were cut by one million bales. Thus, cotton is trading 100 cents higher Monday.
AGRICULTURE
DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
AGRICULTURE
DTN Livestock Close: Cattle See Support

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the lean hog contracts are hopeful that the futures market might turn a little more favorable than what Monday had to offer. The cattle complex saw decent technical support in Monday’s market, while the lean hog market wasn’t that fortunate. The tough part about the rest of the year is going to be keeping cash cattle prices from falling lower as packers have cattle committed to the deferred delivery, which means they won’t have to support the cash market much in the weeks to come.
AGRICULTURE
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Thompson on Cotton: USDA Reports Neutral to Slightly Bullish

Although small, we did get a market bounce off the Fibonacci 50 percent retracement level at 103. The remainder of the week saw little price movement as traders jockeyed for position ahead of Thursday’s WASDE and export sales reports. To our good fortune, each was viewed as neutral to...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar in Quiet Trading after US CPI; Equities Secure Positive Close

The eagerly awaited US consumer price index came in as expected on Friday ahead of a busy week with focus on several central bank events. Prices grew the fastest in four decades in November at 6.8% y/y on the back of gas and energy increases. The core CPI measure was...
MARKETS
agfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Spot quotations averaged 125 points lower than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 103.61 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, December 9, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Turn in Demeanor Sends Contracts Higher

The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down; Soybeans, Wheat Up

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower, beans are 5 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 4 to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading just off the top of the range after another solid finish after the USDA report Thursday.
AGRICULTURE
Business
Economy
USDA
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Strong Cash Market Pushes Hogs Higher

The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Lower, Awaits Crop Data

The cotton market is lower Thursday as prices are feeling the weight of harvest pressure, as well as nervously anticipating USDA’s Supply-Demand report at 12:00 p.m. EST. For that report, the average trade expectation for U.S. 2021/22 cotton ending stocks is 3.51 million bales, an increase from 3.40 million in November’s report. World ending stocks are expected at 86.74 million bales, down from November’s 86.93 million.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Rice: Reduced Domestic Supplies, Slightly Lower Exports

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. rice is for reduced supplies, unchanged domestic use, slightly lower exports, and fractionally lower ending stocks compared with last month. The import forecast is reduced 1.5 million cwt to 33.5 million, based on a slow pace of shipments through October and expectations of continued high freight costs and limited container availability the rest of 2021/22.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Cotton: Slight Increase in Domestic Production

The U.S. cotton 2021/22 supply and demand forecasts are largely unchanged this month, with only a slight increase in production. The U.S. production forecast is raised about 0.5 percent as higher yields in other regions offset lower yields for the Southwest. U.S. exports, mill use, and ending stocks are unchanged...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower, Await Export Sales and WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Nearly all commodities are starting lower Thursday, but it is interesting to note January soybean meal on the Dalian was up 2.0%. Later Thursday morning, traders will see USDA’s weekly report of export sales, weekly jobless claims, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, natural gas storage and USDA’s WASDE report for December.
ECONOMY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Find Direction From Export Sales

It was not a good day for the livestock complex. Everything closed in the red. There was no interest shown to trade cash cattle Wednesday leaving traders wondering just what will transpire. Cash hogs plummeted, but cutouts shot through the roof. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $198.00 -2.75*. Hogs:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Mixed to Lower

Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE

