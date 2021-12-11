ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ricky Stromberg, Montaric Brown talk after Hogs' first Outback Bowl practice

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxrhE_0dJvrE4V00

Pair addresses who they think is best at their positions in SEC

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg, who announced today he will be coming back for another year, discusses what went into that discussion and his meeting with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

Brown, who finished second in the nation in interceptions and was named First-Team All-SEC, addresses an all-star game invite and where he is on deciding if he will return for another season of college.

