ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'Panther' the cat rescued after days-long power-pole perch

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPB8I_0dJvr7yf00

For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.

The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the police on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”

Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.

Standard practice, according to another utility is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther's plight reached Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and city officials dispatched a ladder truck Friday afternoo. After getting the truck into place, firefighters rescued the cat. Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another Panther co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside.

No more, she said: “Never.”

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Cat rescued from atop light pole in Colorado

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado rescued a cat that had been stranded atop a light pole for up to to four days. The Aurora Fire Department said the cat, named Panther, had been trapped atop the light pole in the Norfolk Glen neighborhood of Aurora for at least two days -- and possibly as many as four.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Snowy owl recovering after rescue from front grill of van

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Saskatchewan, Canada, said a snowy owl is expected to make a full recovery after becoming lodged head-first in the front grill of a van. The Salthaven West wildlife rehabilitation center said employees were called to the Regina area to rescue an owl that had flown into the path of an oncoming van.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Firefighters rescue cat stuck on 36ft telegraph pole for two days

Firefighters in Colorado have rescued a cat from a 36ft telegraph pole after it got stuck for at least two days. Residents in the city of Aurora spotted Panther perching on the 11m utility pole after owners Alexis Soberanis and Kimberly Medina noticed he had disappeared. After failed attempts to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dog found stuffed in container along local road “barely clinging to life” dies at animal hospital

PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.
WHITE OAK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perch#Black Cat#Sentinel Colorado#Aurora Animal#Xcel Energy
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne cat rescued after five days in tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne cat may have lost a few of its nine lives after being stuck in a tree for five days. Located near Stellhorn and Reed, the cat had been crying in the tree since last Friday with no immediate help. Thankfully, Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Missing sheep rescued from snow-covered Spanish summit

Amazing footage shows the moment a missing sheep was rescued from a snow-covered Spanish summit. Due to the snowstorm, 15 sheep had been missing for 9 days at an altitude of 2,400m at Pico del Turmo. Specialists from the Serviciode Montaña of Boltaña managed to locate them and put them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Colorado Moose Kills Santa Claus In A Front Yard

A 1000 pound grinch with large hooves and an extra nasty disposition made its way to a front yard and killed Santa. Ok ok...it was an inflatable Santa but still. I came across this video on YouTube of a female moose being extremely naughty and going crazy on Santa, of the inflatable variety right on someone's front lawn.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

378K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy