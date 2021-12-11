ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

The Gray Ghost

By Oakland Magazine Staff
oaklandmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USS Hornet—berthed at Pier 3 at the former Naval Air Station Alameda—has a haunting presence. The ship resembles a hulking ghost, the exterior painted steel gray and not the camouflage colors used during combat. Known as the Gray Ghost, her radio call sign, she was decommissioned for the final time...

www.oaklandmagazine.com

Comments / 2

Chris Hartnett
2d ago

my grandfather served on that ship in WW2 he lied about his age to join the navy at 16. I don't think most 16 yr olds today are that patriotic

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Film Threat

The Last Ghost Hunters

The faux-documentary format was first appropriated for a fictional narrative by Ken Jacobs in his 1963 underground classic Blonde Cobra. That film is a semi-autobiography of a necrophiliac, among other plotlines. From there, “found footage” would then be used countless times throughout the years, (arguably) most famously in 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. Writer/director Dan T. Hall’s The Last Ghost Hunters uses this format to chronicle what will serve as the last of a crew’s hunting for signs of ghost, hauntings, and assorted extrasensory manifestations.
MOVIES
kymkemp.com

Hometown: Gratitude and Ghosts

Linda Stansberry provides a column for Redheaded Blackbelt once per month. If you don’t know this homegrown writer’s work, we’re betting you’ll soon come to look forward to every column. And if you do know, you’ve probably already skipped this intro to get to the good stuff, her writing:. What...
EUREKA, CA
Block Island Times

The Gray Seals of Block Island

It looks like we are going to have another winter with lots of seals around to observe and to revel in the knowledge that we exist on this precious island in their company. Thankfully seals have been making a region-wide comeback from their drastic reductions – if not near extinction – in the late 1960s*.
ANIMALS
Popular Mechanics

Watch an F-35 Take Off—And Immediately Crash Into the Ocean

An F-35 Joint Strike Fighter recently crashed after its takeoff from the Royal Navy carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The plane allegedly crashed after its intake sucked in a rain cover. Despite the crash, the F-35 has proven to be an exceptionally safe combat aircraft, with less than one lost due...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Cars
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
MILITARY
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Clayton
AccuWeather

'Stuff of nightmares' washes ashore on San Diego beach

The monstrous-looking creature startled the beachgoer who discovered it and captivated the throng of onlookers who gathered around to catch of glimpse of the rare animal. A fish that rarely sees the light of day emerged from the ocean last month and gave beachgoers a scary sight for the ages.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ghosts#Korean#Apollo
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Cars
thedrive

F-22 Raptor Covered In Mirror-Like Coating Photographed Flying Out Of Nellis AFB

An exotic test jet has been spotted wearing a similar coating in the past, but an F-22 wearing it is a major development. A highly intriguing U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter was caught in the camera lens of talented aviation photographer Santos Caceres as it blasted out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on the morning of November 19th, 2021. The aircraft is seen largely covered in a tile-like reflective metallic coating that is unlike anything we have seen on a Raptor ever before.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Jaguar Sea-Type: Navy Rescues Exhausted Big Cat In Middle Of Colombian River

A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy