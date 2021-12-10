Crossroads Is Unstreamable

Because today is rather dark and gloomy in Seattle, let us use this time and mood to think about death and its citizens, the dead. Our point of departure might as well be Kyoko Hayashi, a Japanese writer who passed into the second abyss in 2017 (she exited the first one in 1930). Hayashi's most famous work in the English-speak world is From Trinity to Trinity, which was translated by Eiko Otake, a Japanese modern dancer who has called New York City her home since 1976. In Otake's introduction of the short book, which concerns the main theme of Hayashi's writing career—her being a hibakusha (a person exposed to one of the atomic bombs dropped on Japan in 1945)—she points out that the narrator of a late work by Hayashi, Human Experience That Took a Long Time (1998), is surprised that she, a hibakusha, is entering the zone of the koki (the 70th year of life). The narrator, in short, has lived longer than she and her society expected her to live.

