Kim Kardashian West Asks Judge to Declare Her Legally Single

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West wants to make herself single in the eyes of the law. Amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, TMZ found out the reality star is asking a judge to declare her legally single, meaning she wants to separate her martial status...

hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
Elle

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Claims They'll Be 'Back Together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would 'bring them back together.' In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and 'change the narrative' around his marriage.
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Finally Passed The Baby Bar And Celebrated With Epic Fashion Post, Of Course

2021 has definitely been a massive year for Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and business mogul said goodbye to her family’s long-running reality show and began work on their follow-up series for Hulu. The starlet also reached billionaire status earlier this year. And as most probably know, the she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West. Well, now, Kardashian has experienced another major milestone, as the aspiring lawyer has officially passed the Baby Bar. With this, she marked the occasion with an epic fashion post, because, of course.
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson Is 'Happy' If Kim Kardashian Is Happy After The Reality Star Files To Become Legally Single, 'It Has No Bearing On Them Or Their Relationship,' Source Spills

After Kim Kardashian reportedly filed to be legally single, fans have been wondering where Pete Davidson stands on the matter. As previously reported by OK!, the reality star is said to have filed legal documents on Friday, December 10, to become officially single and for her maiden name to be restored.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
E! News

How Kanye "Ye" West Felt About Kim Kardashian and Kids Supporting Him at Drake Show

Watch: How Kanye "Ye" West Feels About Kim's Support at LA Concert. Despite their split, Kim Kardashian showed up to support her ex Kanye West at his latest concert. On Thursday, Dec. 9, Ye and Drake put their years-long feud aside for their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kim attended with her and Kanye's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, their cousin Mason Disick, 11, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend and NBA star Devin Booker, and mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Says He's 'Made Mistakes' in His Marriage to Kim Kardashian: 'I Need to Be Back Home'

Kanye West is owning up to his mistakes and taking control of his narrative. The 44-year-old "Praise God" artist spoke about his marriage to Kim Kardashian while attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday. During his speech, Kanye expressed his desires for him and Kim to get back together and needing "to be back home."
New York Post

Kanye begs Kim to ‘run back’ to him at feud-ending concert with Drake

Kanye West has begged estranged wife Kim Kardashian to “run back” to him. The rapper, 44, made the lovesick request at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night, which was livestreamed on Amazon platforms. “I need you to run right back to me,...
