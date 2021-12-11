ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 87 new coronavirus cases on Dec 10 vs 63 a day earlier

By Reuters
 3 days ago
SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China reported 87 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 10, up from 63 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 51 were local cases, compared with 37 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Local cases were spread across the eastern province of Zhejiang, which recorded 35, the northern province of Inner Mongolia with 15 and the southwestern province of Yunnan, with one.

Of those in Zhejiang, 20 were asymptomatic cases that were reclassified as confirmed cases, the commission said.

There were no new new deaths, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 4,636.

China reported 30 new asymptomatic patients, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 43 a day earlier.

As of Dec. 10, mainland China had a total of 99,604 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
