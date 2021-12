WASHINGTON (SBG) - Wall Street stocks dropped sharply on Black Friday in reaction to new travel bans after the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa. “I actually thought it was a Black Friday sale on the market," said former investment banker and New York Times bestselling author Carol Roth to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Going into a weekend where people don't want to hold stocks into that weekend knowing the news, it can lead to an overreaction in the market, so I think that’s probably what happened.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO