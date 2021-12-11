ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

News briefs

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria in 2012, met at the White House with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday after criticizing the Biden administration for being a “hurdle” to the release of her son. White...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

WASHNGTON - A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump's chief of staff "maybe eight to 10 times" and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Let’s say it straight: Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Army Guy Behind Insane Jan. 6 PowerPoint Claims He Briefed Meadows

A retired U.S. army colonel routinely briefed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on a plot to overturn the 2020 election results, he told the Washington Post. Philip Waldron claimed he was part of a team that briefed Trump’s inner circle on a PowerPoint offering ways to contest the election results, a presentation that made its way to Meadows (though Waldron said he did not send it). Waldron also said he spoke to Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” the night before the insurrection. The disclosure was made after the House committee investigating the insurrection revealed this week that Meadows received the PowerPoint by email. His lawyer did not dispute that, and said it was turned over because it was not privileged communications. The connection showed Meadows was closely communicating with those pushing baseless theories on how to reinstall former President Donald Trump, something Meadows himself insisted to government and election officials as a possible outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Austin Tice
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jan. 6 Panel Releases Texts From Fox News Hosts to Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. “We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Lawsuits#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#American#The White House#Syrian#Covid#The University Of Florida#Faculty Senate
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

March of the Trump memoirs: Mark Meadows and other Republican reads

The Chief’s Chief is the most consequential book on the Trump presidency. In his memoir, Mark Meadows confesses to possibly putting Joe Biden’s life in jeopardy and then covering it up – all in easily digested prose and an unadorned voice. If nothing else, the book has provided plenty of ammunition for Donald Trump to have concluded that Meadows “betrayed” him.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy