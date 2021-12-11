ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Michel could be Rams' latest late-season rushing star

By GREG BEACHAM
Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- For the third time in four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting a major boost in December from a running back who's bursting into the lineup and finishing the regular season strong. It happened during their Super Bowl campaign three years ago...

Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Busts: Russell Wilson, Sony Michel are big names with letdown potential

Whether it's because of matchups, injuries, or usage trends, there are plenty of reasons why a player can struggle in a given week. It's important to try to identify these risks in advance. With four teams on a bye (Packers, Panthers, Browns, Titans), you might be forced to play someone on our Week 13 fantasy busts list, but you'll at least be aware of the circumstances and have a chance to replace that player. This week, we're worried about Russell Wilson, hot waiver pickup Sony Michel, and seemingly everyone from the Patriots-Bills game. Players like this figure to be involved in a lot of Week 13 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, which is why it's important to think twice before locking them into your lineups.
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares What Went Into the Idea of Using Sony Michel as the Rams' Kick Returner

The Los Angeles Rams made a change last week in Green Bay when they turned to Sony Michel as the deep man returning kicks. The Rams have struggled to find a mainstay as the team's returner as a result of injuries while other candidates fell out of favor in completing the role. This season, special teams coach Joe DeCamillis has used a combination of Jake Funk, Tutu Atwell, Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Chuba Hubbard, Sony Michel among top free agent pickups

This was the injury-filled week we didn't even know we were waiting for. As such, there are no shortage of legimate options for the top Week 13 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. With up to 12 -- yes, 12 -- potentially "high-volume" RBs available in over 50 percent of leagues (Chuba Hubbard, Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, Tony Jones Jr., Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead), the claims will be flying. On top of those running backs, several interesting QBs and WRs, including Taysom Hill and Curtis Samuel, are sitting on many wires, so there will be plenty of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, too.
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Can more Sony Michel carries impact LA’s offense?

Sony Michel could get a shot as the lead running back for the Los Angeles Rams against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michel was brought in via trade in August to control the damage of losing Cam Akers to a preseason injury. Since then, Michel has been the second back in the Rams offense to starter Darrell Henderson Jr.
profootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson or Sony Michel: Which Rams RB should you start in Week 13?

The Los Angeles Rams started their year with a brutal loss at the running back position as second-year RB Cam Akers went down for the season. Fortunately for them, they had Darrell Henderson next up on the depth chart, and he’s filled in admirably this season. However, Henderson is dealing with a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. What should fantasy football managers expect out of him and Sony Michel?
FanSided

So that’s why the LA Rams picked up RB Sony Michel?

Are the pieces of this LA Rams offense finally starting to come together? After all the him-hawing, rethinking, and downright procrastination, the LA Rams finally committed to running the football. Thankfully, the team had Sony Michel to hand the ball to in the backfield. Were there some miscues? Yes, and there likely will be more going forward.
OCRegister

Rams need better pass rush, passing attack against Jaguars

The Rams can take out a month of frustration Sunday at SoFi Stadium by turning their veteran pass rushers loose against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie quarterback. “Hopefully, he can panic and hold the ball up a little bit,” Rams defensive leader Aaron Donald said with a laugh. “That’s what you wish.”
lafbnetwork.com

Sony Michel Balances Out Rams Offense

After three weeks of bleakness, the Los Angeles Rams finally gave fans something to feel positive about. Sure, the Jaguars were an abysmal team coming into this game so the Rams HAD to win this but they took care of business and the game was over early in the third. The Rams still have things to work on especially with Arizona coming up next week, but first it’s time to celebrate the positive since it’s been a Dewey Cox level dark period.
Yardbarker

Sony Michel Helps Rams Offense Reclaim Dominance in Blowout Win Over Jaguars

After three consecutive weeks of offensive struggles for the Los Angeles Rams, all it took was Sony Michel and a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars to give L.A. the spark they needed. With Darrell Henderson held out of action due to a thigh injury, it was all Michel on Sunday....
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Jaguars injury update: Sony Michel to start, but Darrell Henderson is available

With starting running back Darrell Henderson’s availability to be a game-time decision and third-stringer Buddy Howell being placed on the injured reserve list, the Rams were not sure if they’d have to rely on Sony Michel as their sole ball carrier in today’s match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that Henderson will be active against the Jaguars, though Michel will be the main ball-carrier.
OCRegister

Sony Michel isn’t flashy, but Rams have to hand it to him

THOUSAND OAKS — Of the Rams’ big veteran additions this year, Sony Michel was the most easily forgotten. He didn’t command the same attention as a quarterback, like Matthew Stafford. He wasn’t a flashy wide receiver, like Odell Beckham Jr. He wasn’t a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, like linebacker Von Miller.
