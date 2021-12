And don't forget to check out lots more events on our online calendar Holidays in New Orleans 2021. It's a watery winter wonderland Saturday for the dual events of LIGHTS ON THE LAKE and the WEST END CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the New Canal Lighthouse for the Pontchartrain Conservancy holiday gathering with food trucks, music, toddies, crafts and photos with Santa. At 5:30 p.m., more than 30 boats, decked with seasonal illumination, set sail around Lake Pontchartrain's West End. The Lights event is $5. 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. scienceforoutcoast.org.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO