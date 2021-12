Hawaii-based Hookele Health Innovations is expanding nationally with "Vivia," the company's new home care model, officials with Hookele Health announced Thursday. Vivia — originally named Neighborhood Care before it launched outside of the Islands — incorporates a model where a senior is assigned an assistant and team who serve them, along with a group of clients who live within their immediate geographic area, according to officials with Hookele Health. In addition to a consistent caregiver who helps with various home care tasks and provides social engagement, the family can choose how often they would like services for their senior, including frequent, short visits several times a day with no minimum hours required.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO