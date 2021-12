Each year the Parks Department plants a tree for Arbor Day and although the actual day is in the springtime, the observance of Arbor Day can be done throughout the year. For the Parks Department, their observance of Arbor Day happens in the fall, when there is more flexibility in their schedule. This year marks the 39th year the Parks Department and the City have observed Arbor Day.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO