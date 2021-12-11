Fire destroys home on Bethabara Haven Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are battling a house fire in Winston-Salem on Friday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The fire is at a home in the 2300 block of Bethabara Haven Drive.
Video released by the fire department showed flames shooting from the roof.
The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
The house is a total loss, according to the fire department.
