The Cavaliers Cavaliers, in beating the Miami Heat for the second time this year, got something of a throwback night from Kevin Love. It wasn’t Love starting and playing 30-plus minutes like he might have a few years ago. But in 24 minutes off the bench, Love scored a season-high 23 points on 6-10 shooting to go with 9 rebounds. All of Love’s points came in the second half in the Cavs’ 105-94 win.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO