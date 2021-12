Disney expressed confidence it will be able to renew its distribution deal with Google, in order to keep ABC stations, ESPN and a number of other networks on YouTube TV. However, the media giant noted that the agreement is set to expire on Friday just before midnight. “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement,” the company said in a statement. “We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue...

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO