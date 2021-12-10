ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine Forms Innovation Council To Solidify Future As OC’s Innovation Hub

By Evan J. Lancaster
Cover picture for the articleContinuing its path toward future innovations in Irvine, the city has recently announced the launch of Orange County’s first Innovation Council. With 18 representatives, Irvine’s Innovation Council has sought relationships with Google, CerraCap Ventures, UCI Beall Applied Innovation, FivePoint and several other Irvine-based companies leading innovations. On...

