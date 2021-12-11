ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime promo hype up big January return

Cover picture for the articleBefore we go too far into this Law & Order: SVU / Organized Crime preview, can we again state how epic the crossover was? We got so much detail on a number of important things, whether it be Elliot never asking Olivia about her life or him trying his best to...

TVOvermind

The Reason Why Rosie Perez Once Sued Law & Order SVU

No one really equates the show “Law & Order: SVU” with actress Rosie Perez. She was, after all, not the main character. She is a talented actress who is well-known for the many amazing roles she has taken on, but it is easy to forget she had a guest-starring appearance in this show way back in 2009. She wasn’t on the show long, so it’s easy to let it slide she was on there. What is not easy to forget, though, are her outstanding roles in movies such as “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Fearless”. The latter is the role that allowed her to earn an Academy Award Nomination for being the best-supporting actress. It just goes to show that she is exceptionally talented, and she’s not afraid to make every single role that she takes on a stellar role. She’s the kind of actress who has done amazing things in her career while also managing to do the impossible by keeping her private life private. You won’t find Rosie Perez on the front of every gossip tabloid and website. She does her job with more than her fair share of talent, and she flies low-key under the radar. However, her name is in the press recently for something that happened more than a decade ago, and her fans are curious to know the truth. Did she really file a lawsuit against “Law & Order: SVU,” at one point?
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Who Wore the Best Beard

When one Law & Order showrunner posed a question to Twitter earlier this week, fans took it incredibly seriously. Even if the answer could get them in a fairly “hairy” situation. “Who wears it better?” asks Warren Leight in a November 29 Twitter post. The post includes a photo collage...
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? December preview

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive head-first into the world of Elliot Stabler? Based on what we know is coming (the return of Richard Wheatley), we know we’re in for some of the most dramatic storytelling yet!. Well … here’s the...
Dylan Mcdermott
Donal Logue
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: Donal Logue returning

While you wait for Law & Order: SVU to return to NBC on December 9, why not check out some news on a recurring guest star!. According to a report today coming in from TVLine, Donal Logue (Gotham) will be coming back to the series for at least one episode airing a little later this season. He previously played Declan Murphy during seasons 15-17, and in the present time he will be coming off a big undercover assignment. With that, he’ll be at SVU to present Benson an important, high-priority case involving coordinated hate crimes. He knows better than anyone how this team can effectively untangle this situation, after having filled in for Benson during her traumatic William Lewis situation.
imdb.com

Why Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans "Can't Handle" a Law & Order: Organized Crime Spin-Off

Dylan McDermott permanently in the Dick Wolf NBC universe? Yes please. His mob boss character Richard Wheatley has caused mayhem on Law & Order: Organized Crime and teamed up with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite attorney Barba (Raúl Esparza). So it's safe to say that McDermott has mastered the "delicious" quality of being a criminal mastermind on-screen—which means maybe it's time for a spin-off of his own? "[Wheatley's] rhythm is a little different than both [Svu and Organized Crime]. It's very serpentine, if you will," McDermott exclusively told E! News. "He...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10: Where’s the first promo?

If you read our story last night, then you know that NCIS season 19 episode 10 won’t be airing for a while. To be specific, the return date for “Pledge of Allegiance” is Monday, January 3. So why the long wait to get the first promo for it? Why didn’t...
cartermatt.com

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Chaos at Christmas

Season 3 episode 9 is going to air on CBS next week, and the first thing to note is that the holiday season will be at the center of the story. This is the final episode of the calendar year and for now, we suggest to buck up. This will be a pretty darn emotional hour of TV.
homenewshere.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Peter Scanavino Says Carisi’s ‘Nervous’ Facing Barba in ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

Get ready for Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) vs. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), Round 2. SVU‘s former ADA returns to defend Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), on trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) in a crossover with Organized Crime on December 9, so as you can imagine, that’s going to be a tough trial for all involved, especially his former mentee. So how worried should he be when Kathy’s husband, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), takes the stand, given his temper? And what about Richard’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who was poisoned on his orders and is still recovering?
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Was Excited to Play a Villain

One of the differences between Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU is the fact Tamara Taylor has been able to play a villain for an entire season. While SVU is a one-off style model, Organized Crime is a whole season arc. At least, in 8 episode story arcs. So, that means that Tamara Taylor has been able to reprise her role as Angela Wheatley. The character is complicated. She is a bad guy but also a victim. She has depth, and there is a real reason to feel sorry for her.
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Is Wheatley free after mistrial?

Tonight’s Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover event was stellar. There’s no other way to put it from top to bottom. The shows blended together seamlessly in telling a story that was incredibly important to both shows and casts at the same time. Take, for starters,...
