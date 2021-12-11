Window washer dies after falling from Brooklyn high-rise under construction

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A window washer died Friday morning after falling several stories from a Brooklyn high-rise currently under construction, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to a call of an unconscious man on a second-floor balcony at the building on York Street in the DUMBO neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 34-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with injuries indicating he had fallen from an elevated position.

EMS responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are waiting to notify the victim’s family of the death before releasing his identity.

The cause of the fall is being investigated by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Buildings.