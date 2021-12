And with kickoff just a few, short hours away there’s no better time for Blue Bombers fans to scout the opponent in tonight’s championship bout. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished second in the East Division this season with an 8-6 record, going 5-2 at home, before dumping the Montréal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts in the first two rounds of the playoffs to punch their ticket to a home Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats roll into this game finishing the regular season 6-1 in their last seven games.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO